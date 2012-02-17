Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* There is more good news for the economy. Revenues have increased while the fiscal deficit in 2011 eased to 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with 5.6 percent in 2010.

* Chan Ah Chye, the long-time major shareholder, president and chief executive of Kumpulan Europlus Bhd (KEuro) will soon start to make an exit from the company sometime this year, sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The two-year minimum wage tug-of-war between employers in the private sector and the government is poised to end with a decision to be announced by the prime minister next month, Human Resources Minister S. Subramaniam said.

* Malaysia now has 30 billionaires, three more than last year, despite a slight drop in the combined wealth of the country's 40 richest individuals.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* DRB-Hicom Bhd plans to commission an independent audit on Proton Holdings Bhd and Group Lotus once it gains control of the national carmaker, a source said.

* Dataprep Holdings Bhd, which is controlled by tycoon Lim Chee Wah, is close to securing a major information technology contract in China.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The temporary e-transfer of ownership system (E-Tukar Hakmilik Sementara) may be made compulsory for all used-car dealers to protect the interest of people who have sold their vehicles, Transport Minister Kong Cho Ha said.

* The framework for the setting of gas prices will be finalised next month and presented to the cabinet, said Minister of Energy, Water and Green Technology Peter Chin Fah Kui.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* A major corporate exercise could be brewing in Extol MSC Bhd following boardroom and shareholding changes in the ACE Market-listed company in the past few months.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Malaysia's largest cellular company by subscribers, Maxis Bhd, has proposed a 2.45 billion ringgit ($801.05 million)> sukuk issue to fund its capital expenditure (capex) and repay debts while shareholders could gain from 320 million ringgit ($104.63 million) worth of tax credits the company received from the government, Maxis Bhd said.

* Newcomer in the Malaysian automotive industry Green Oranges Sales & Services Sdn Bhd (GOSS) is expanding its domestic network of dealerships and setting up assembly plants to make Malaysia the regional hub in South-East Asia and Asia Pacific for China's No 2 automaker Great Wall Motor, GOSS chief executive officer SM Mohd Azli SM Nasimuddin said.

($1 = 3.0585 Malaysian ringgits)