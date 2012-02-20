Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Nine employees of the sole Selangor sand mining concessionaire are claiming that they paid a high price for speaking out about alleged irregularities in the firm's operations.

* Banks are watching closely the situation in Europe and China while exercising caution in terms of lending and pricing, said CIMB group deputy chief executive officer and head of corporate banking, treasury and markets Lee Kok Kwan.

* Muslims leaders must uphold their role as leaders and of the Islamic faith, so that the Muslim leadership would gain respect and bring blessing not only to Muslims but everyone else in the country, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has declared a dividend of six percent, the highest in a decade after achieving profits of 27.24 billion ringgit ($8.95 billion) last year, EPF chairman Samsudin Osman said in a statement.

* The much-awaited revised National Automotive Policy (NAP) will be announced in two months, International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed said.

* Sime Darby Bhd is close to signing distribution agreement with CJ Cheilingjedang Corp, South Korea's largest food maker by market value.

* Despite the measures and policies put in place to combat insurance fraud, further collaboration between insurance practitioners, adjusters and motor workshops is still needed to strengthen and improve detection, industry players said.

* Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) responsible lending guidelines have come at a time when the automotive sector is seeing a softening market, deputy president of the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Car Dealers and Credit Companies Association Lim Keat Hin said.

* Freight forwarders have voiced their concern over the sharp increase in shipping charges implemented by shipping lines and less container load (LCL) operators, claiming that both parties are profiteering from the "unjustified" and "exorbitant" exercise.

($1 = 3.0435 Malaysian ringgit)