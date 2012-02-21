Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Another company secretary has been removed and two officials are said to have been given show-cause letters by Kumpulan Hartanah Selangor Bhd in relation to the ongoing controversy over the "loss" of a 234ha piece of land in Gombak worth 250 million ringgit ($82.76 million) belonging to a fully-owned subsidiary of KHSB.

* The incoming barrage of financial results may set the underlying tone on Bursa Malaysia over the next few weeks, as eager investors searching for fresh leads may support mild gains for the index in the near term, analysts said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Malaysia on Monday expressed its willingness to help Thailand find a long-term peace solution for its troubled south, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Banking stocks rose for the second straight day on Monday, driven by improving sentiment on the global economy outlook and expectations of favourable upcoming quarterly financial results, analysts said.

* Consumer electronics distribution Compugates Holdings Bhd plans to diversify into timber business in the Asia Pacific to widen its income base, a source said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Paediatricians are urging the Health Ministry to make vaccination against the deadly rotavirus compulsory under the national immunisation programme.

* Sales of new motor vehicles stuttered in January, dropping 25 percent year-on-year, as dealers were dealt a triple whammy from the tightening of hire purchase loan approval process, short working month duel to the Chinese New Year holidays and impact of Thailand's flood disaster, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* China Railway Company (CRC) is said to have proposed a cheaper alternative for connecting the business distrcit of Johor Baru and the heart of Kuala Lumpur, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Oil and gas (O&G) support services provider Yinson Holdings Bhd will not phase out its current trucking business as it fully supports the company's overall trading business segment, executive director Lim Chern Yuan said.

* Mitrajaya Holdings Bhd has secured two light rail transit (LRT) projects and a construction job for public apartments totalling 181.6 million ringgit ($60.12 million), the company said.

($1 = 3.0208 Malaysian ringgits)