Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ALL NEWSPAPERS

* Berjaya group founder Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, one of Malaysia's best known tycoons, has announced his retirement as chairman of Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp).

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The Kedah government is headed for a crisis with detractors of Mentri Besar (chief minister) Azizan Abdul Razak in the state executive council set to make a fresh bid to oust him.

* Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) expects its loans portfolio to continue growing at a high single-digit pace this year despite the stricter borrowing measures which had been put in place since January, its president and chief executive officer Abdul Wahid Omar said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reopened its investigation into allegations of illegal sand mining in Selangor involving two Parti Keadilan Rakyat assemblymen, the commission's Operations Evaluation Panel chairman Hadenan Abdul Jalil said.

* Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng must stop playing "tai chi politics" and respond to all questions over the sale of 41ha of prime land in Bayan Mutiara to a private developer for 1.1 billion ringgit ($33.17 million), Penang Umno liaison committee chief Zainal Abidin Osman said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Top lender Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) posted a 20 percent increase in net profit for the last financial year comprising just six months and announced a better-than-expected final dividend.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The attorney-general (AG) has asked for more information to decide whether Women, Family and Community Development Minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil was involved in approving a 250 million ringgit ($82.92 million) soft loan to the National Feedlot Corporation (NFCorp), Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission operations review panel chairman Hadenan Abdul Jalil said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The Energy Commission will announce mid-next month the results of an international competitive bidding for the approximately $10 billion (30.2 billion ringgit) Prai combined cycle gas turbine power project, which has attracted 18 consortiums comprising local and foreign players, and sole bidders.

($1 = 3.0150 Malaysian ringgit)