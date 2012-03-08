Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Barisan Nasional's preparations for the general election are "going into the highest gear" with leaders of the ruling coalition scheduled to meet in the next two weeks to discuss the polls, Umno information chief Ahmad Maslan said.

* Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH), the largest shareholder of Silver Bird Group Bhd, will not interfere with the efforts of Silver Bird's board of directors to steer the bread and confectionery manufacturer out of troubled water, LTH group managing director and chief executive officer Ismee Ismail said.

* This year's Lower Six students will be the first batch of Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia candidates to be graded according to a new evaluation system, Malaysian Examinations Council (MEC) chairman Mohd Noh Dalimin said.

* About 1.4 million government employees are waiting with baited breath for Prime Minister Najib Razak's announcement on the revised Public Service New Remuneration Scheme (SBPA) today (Thursday).

* Disgruntled oil palm growers want the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) to "bring some direction" to the world's largest commodity certification body, with a Malaysian or Indonesia as the head.

* Ho Wah Genting Bhd expects production of its tin ore output to markedly increase to 1,000 tonnes this year, its chief executive officer and managing director William Teo Tiew said.

* Exports in January grew at their slowest rate in 15 months, as factories across Asia had a shorter working month due to festivities while worries about the economy sapped demand from Europe.

* 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) is acquiring Tanjong Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd from Tycoon T Ananda Krishnan for 8.5 billion ringgit ($2.81 billion) as the state-controlled entity looks to strengthen its energy portfolio, said 1MDB chief executive officer Shahrol Halmi.

* Local automotive manufacturer Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) and its shareholder, technical and technology partner Daihatsu Motor Co (Daihatsu) will begin electronic automatic transmission (EAT) plant in Sendayan Tech Valley in Seremban this month, Perodua managing director Aminar Rashid Salleh said.

