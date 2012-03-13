Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
ALL NEWSPAPERS
* National Feedlot Corporation (NFCorp) executive chairman
Mohamad Salleh Ismail pleaded not guilty after he was charged
with four counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and
misappropriation of almost 50 million ringgit ($16.52 million)
at the Session Court on Monday.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) sold a whopping 441.09
million ringgit ($145.69 million) worth of Malaysia-listed
equities on March 7 alone, in line with its trend of active
disposals over the last two weeks.
* January's industrial production index (IPI), which
measures the overall manufacturing activity and factory output,
grew at a slower pace as decrease in global semi-conductor
demand and fewer working days impacted production.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Malaysian King) Tuanku Abdul Halim
Mu'adzam Shah on Monday advised the people to refrain from
engaging in any act that will compromise or jeopardise the
sovereignty of the country.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Mohd Khamil Jamil is strongly tipped to take charge of
national carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd, a source said.
* Khazanah Nasional Bhd director Andrew Sheng Len Tao says
he has not breached any laws in relation to certain share
transactions made by his sister.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The cabinet has approved a national minimum wage for the
first time, government sources said, as Prime Minister Najib
Razak looks to shore up incomes and votes ahead of widely
expected general election this year.
* Tighter lending guidelines by Bank Negara Malaysia should
not be solely blamed for dampened vehicle sales in January as
sales were also affected by the shorter working month due to the
Chinese New Year holidays, analysts said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The government's 1Bestarinet project is in the process of
being implemented by YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YTL Comms), a
unit of YTL Power International Bhd.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Loss-making PFCE Bhd will transform into an oil
and gas (O&G) counter after DAT Group Sdn Bhd proposed to inject
its wholly-owned unit, PFC Engineering Sdn Bhd (PESB), into the
former for 300 million ringgit ($99.09 million), PFCE said in a
statement.
($1 = 3.0275 Malaysian ringgits)