Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Sand theft in Selangor is expected to continue to be rampant as the sole licensed supplier is hard pressed to meet the demands of the construction industry which has admitted to buying from questionable but cheaper sources, sources said.

* A number of internal changes have taken place in DRB-Hicom Bhd that seem to be positioning the company for its rationalisation and turnaround plans for its latest member of the family, Proton Holdings Bhd.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The probe into the National Feedlot Corporation (NFCorp) debacle is expected to unearth more alleged improprieties involving high-ranking individuals, a source said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The International Trade and Industry Ministry is coming to the aid of furniture manufacturers in Muar, Johor, which have reported a drop in production due to a shortage of foreign workers, its Minister Mustapa Muhamed said.

* DRB-Hicom Bhd will review its options for Proton Holdings Bhd's UK sports car company Lotus once it completes the acquisition of the national carmaker, said DRB-Hicom group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Civil servants and pensioners who received a windfall in the form of substantial increases paid to them under the New Public Service Remuneration Scheme, will have to return any excess now that the scheme has been scrapped, Deputy Finance Ministter Donald Lim said.

* Thr new owner of Sunway Putra Place, Sunway REIT Management Sdn Bhd, will pump in 200 million ringgit ($65.54 million) in an ambitious project to rejuvenate the 25-year-old Sunway Putra Mall, which it acquired for 513.9 million ringgit ($168.41 million) in a public auction in March last year, Sunway REIT's chief executive officer Jeffrey Ng said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Tune Air Sdn Bhd co-founder and major shareholder Kamarudin Meranun is one of the Malaysians in the race to acquire Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) assets, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the second-largest state-run pension system in the Asia-Pacific region, plans to raise holdings of overseas investments to 30 percent by 2017 to boost returns, said chief executive officer Azlan Zainol.

($1 = 3.0515 Malaysian ringgits)