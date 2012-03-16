Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Students at all institutions of higher learning in the country will be given discount cards which will be introduced by June this year, said Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

* The second phase of the Government's stop-gap measure to plug the projected shortfall in Selangor's water supply is likely to cost much more than the first phase, Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Peter Chin Fah Kui said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Syndicates specialising in the flesh trade are reaping millions of ringgit every year, thanks to a loophole in a regulation meant to cut red tape.

* About 14,000 educators from 403 primary schools received incentives for achieving excellence and improving their performance.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Government investment arm Khazanah Nasional Bhd has issued the first Malaysian sukuk priced at a negative yield, following overwhelming demand from investors, Khazanah Nasional said in a statement.

* Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) chief executive officer Idris Jala maintains that he believes both Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd can work together.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Perak state health department will conduct its mortality review on the death of National Service (NS) trainee R. Vinoth today (Friday), the Health Ministry said.

* Structural steel and power plant contractor Eversendai Corporation Bhd is targeting a turnover of 2 billion Malaysian ringgit ($654.24 million) in five years' time, said executive chairman and group managing director A.K. Nathan.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* EP Manufacturing Bhd is buying the 26km Maju Expressway (MEX) from Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd, a source said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world's largest rubber glove manufacturer, plans to invest 100 million ringgit ($32.71 million) in capital expenditure (capex) in its financial year ended August 31, 2012, to expand its production lines in its plants in Klang, Ipoh and Banting, its executive director Lim Cheong Guan said.

($1 = 3.0570 Malaysian ringgits)