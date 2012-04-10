April 10 The following were the top stories in
* Facebook said it would make its largest acquisition yet,
buying Instagram, a social network built around photography and
an out-of-nowhere Internet hit.
* The lofty price Microsoft paid AOL for
800 patents - $1.3 million each - reflects the crucial role
patents are playing in the business and legal strategies of
technology companies.
* The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, or $15,080 a
year for a person working full time at a minimum wage job,
leading some to call for increasing it.
* Jim Yong Kim, now the president of Dartmouth, says there
is no one résumé that is sufficient to address the wide human
problems addressed by the World Bank.
* Major carriers and the Federal Communications Commission
are working to render phones useless once they're reported
stolen.
* Following the firing of John Galliano last year, the
French label Dior switches to a low-key personality.
* In hiring Sherilyn S. McCoy after an extensive search,
Avon appears to be making the case that it can turn
around the company on its own, without help.
* The surplus is likely to bring renewed calls in the United
States and elsewhere for China to allow further appreciation of
its currency, the renminbi.
* Unlike in Europe and the United States, where inflation is
subdued, China and other emerging economies have seen that
prices have been pushed up by robust growth and rising costs.
* The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said that
the widely used herbicide 2,4-D would remain on the market,
denying a petition from an environmental group that sought to
revoke the chemical's approval.
* Toyota Motor Corp is revamping its development
system to allow its engineers and designers to take more risks.
* M&T Bank Corp, a regional lender based in Buffalo,
has redeemed $700 million of the government's preferred shares,
but it still owes taxpayers $382 million.