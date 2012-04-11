April 11 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With the financial industry recovering and fee income reduced by new regulations, lenders are seeking to woo back less creditworthy borrowers.

* Facebook's acquisition of Instagram could be something of a turning point, as even Facebook tries to get a better grasp on a market that requires a rethinking of old rules.

* Some economists say giving American services companies the same subsidies as manufacturers would raise United States exports and employment.

* Wall Street notched its fifth consecutive decline on Tuesday fueled by concerns over the euro zone.

* Edward DeMarco, the regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said it might make sense for the mortgage finance companies to write down mortgage loan principal.

* Best Buy Chief Executive Brian J. Dunn's departure came as the board looked into his "personal conduct," the electronics retailer said.

* The electronics giant, Sony Corp, already battered by a number of factors, doubled its projected net loss for the business year that just ended because of an additional tax expense.

* Scott Thompson told Yahoo's remaining 12,000 employees that he was restructuring the company around three core groups: consumer, regions and technology.

* Alcoa Inc, the aluminum manufacturer, said Tuesday that it earned 9 cents a share in the first quarter, topping analysts' forecasts on a modest increase in sales.