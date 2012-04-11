April 11 The following were the top stories in
the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With the financial industry recovering and fee income
reduced by new regulations, lenders are seeking to woo back less
creditworthy borrowers.
* Facebook's acquisition of Instagram could be something of
a turning point, as even Facebook tries to get a better grasp on
a market that requires a rethinking of old rules.
* Some economists say giving American services companies the
same subsidies as manufacturers would raise United States
exports and employment.
* Wall Street notched its fifth consecutive decline on
Tuesday fueled by concerns over the euro zone.
* Edward DeMarco, the regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac, said it might make sense for the mortgage finance companies
to write down mortgage loan principal.
* Best Buy Chief Executive Brian J. Dunn's departure
came as the board looked into his "personal conduct," the
electronics retailer said.
* The electronics giant, Sony Corp, already
battered by a number of factors, doubled its projected net loss
for the business year that just ended because of an additional
tax expense.
* Scott Thompson told Yahoo's remaining 12,000
employees that he was restructuring the company around three
core groups: consumer, regions and technology.
* Alcoa Inc, the aluminum manufacturer, said Tuesday
that it earned 9 cents a share in the first quarter, topping
analysts' forecasts on a modest increase in sales.