* Concern over the health of Spain's banks has fueled
speculation that, for the first time, the bailout fund might be
needed to help recapitalize the financial institutions of a big
country.
* The Broadway revival of "Godspell" has attracted attention
by recruiting a team of about 700 investors, with some putting
up as little as $1,000 each.
* The negotiations to buy the photo sharing service
Instagram could offer insight into Facebook's highly anticipated
initial public offering.
* The Argentine government's decision to expropriate a
Spanish oil company's stake in a domestic oil firm will have
broad repercussions, analysts said.
* Goldman Sachs is said to be in negotiations to sell
one of its most notable portfolios, Petershill, which has
suffered some major setbacks in its hedge fund investments.
* As doctors scramble to understand the risks posed by a
flawed heart device component made by St. Jude Medical,
the episode is raising a bigger question - whether the $10
billion heart device industry has fully embraced promised safety
reforms.