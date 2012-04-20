April 20 The following were the top stories on
* Global finance leaders are meeting in Washington to
discuss oil prices, unemployment and other issues putting a
cloud over the economy.
* Europeans may discover this week that the debt crisis is
not only threatening the euro zone economy and the integrity of
the common currency, but also diminishing Europe's influence in
world affairs.
* A credit rating downgrade could hurt Morgan Stanley's
huge derivatives business, forcing the group to come up
with billions of extra dollars.
* India cannot get enough fuel to run power plants, and the
problem has contributed significantly to a second year of
slowing economic growth in the country.
* Sales of Windows to consumers declined, but big businesses
picked up the slack, Microsoft announced, with its
earnings beating estimates by analysts expecting a drop.
* Nokia, struggling to reinvent its smartphone
business around Microsoft's Windows Phone software, said
Thursday that it might have to cut prices of its cheaper Lumia
models to keep its new phones competitive in some markets.
* Federal prosecutors in California are investigating
whether a Goldman Sachs executive leaked confidential
information about two publicly traded companies to Raj
Rajaratnam, the convicted former hedge fund manager.