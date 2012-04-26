April 26 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An increasing number of the nation's large banks are aggressively pursuing low-income customers with products that can carry high fees and are largely untouched by consumer protections.

* The bribery allegations surrounding Wal-Mart cast into relief the transformation of the once-obscure Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a law enacted in 1977 that was rarely enforced.

* Some environmental and consumer groups say that increased use of Dow Chemical's herbicide, 2,4-D, could cause cancer, hormone disruption and other health problems.

* The Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke, on Wednesday dismissed proposals to escalate the Fed's economic stimulus campaign as "reckless," arguing that the costs would be high and the benefits uncertain.

* The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday approved an updated policy that makes it harder for employers to use background checks to systematically rule out hiring anyone with a criminal conviction.

* Speaking before an inquiry on Wednesday, the News Corporation chief, Rupert Murdoch, sought to deflect suggestions that he wielded influence with British officials to further his corporate interests.