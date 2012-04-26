April 26 The following were the top stories on
* An increasing number of the nation's large banks are
aggressively pursuing low-income customers with products that
can carry high fees and are largely untouched by consumer
protections.
* The bribery allegations surrounding Wal-Mart cast
into relief the transformation of the once-obscure Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act, a law enacted in 1977 that was rarely
enforced.
* Some environmental and consumer groups say that increased
use of Dow Chemical's herbicide, 2,4-D, could cause
cancer, hormone disruption and other health problems.
* The Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke, on Wednesday
dismissed proposals to escalate the Fed's economic stimulus
campaign as "reckless," arguing that the costs would be high and
the benefits uncertain.
* The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday
approved an updated policy that makes it harder for employers to
use background checks to systematically rule out hiring anyone
with a criminal conviction.
* Speaking before an inquiry on Wednesday, the News
Corporation chief, Rupert Murdoch, sought to deflect
suggestions that he wielded influence with British officials to
further his corporate interests.