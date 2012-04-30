BRIEF-Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.51 mln shares of Walmart's common stock, Walmart says
* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.51 million shares of co's common stock at average of $79.11/share on june 7 - sec filing
April 30The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The phone-hacking scandal in Britain is taking a toll on Rupert Murdoch's broader holdings, prompting worry at News Corporation that years of business dealings could draw new attention.
* Dewey & LeBoeuf, the corporate law firm fighting for survival, ousted Steven H. Davis, its former chairman, from the firm's management on Sunday, according to an internal memo.
* A scandal involving Wal-Mart's Mexican subsidiary is giving critics of the company new reasons to push to block its expansion into big American cities.
* The Pebble, a watch that is being developed to work with the iPhone, has raised more than $7 million in financing on Kickstarter, a case that has signified the site's coming of age.
* The China Film Group functions as the Chinese government's guardian of its film market, but now the group is also supervising a trade route suddenly under scrutiny from regulators in Washington.
* Apple serves as a window on how technology giants have taken advantage of tax codes written for an industrial age and ill suited to today's digital economy.
* The merger last week of WRKS and WBLS reflected a trend of consolidations and format changes for black and other minority radio stations after a ratings measurement change five years ago.
* PepsiCo plans to announce an exclusive deal to supply all nonalcoholic beverages in IHOP and Applebee's restaurants, according to a note distributed Sunday to subscribers of a trade publication.
* Medx Health Corp. extends the closing period of brokered private placement