* After a steady stream of criticism since the financial
crisis, Goldman Sachs is trying to burnish its image.
Last week, the company's Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein
gave rare back-to-back televised interviews to CNBC and
Bloomberg Television, in which he emphasized the company's focus
on clients.
* American officials said early Friday that their annual
summit meeting on strategic and economic issues with China had
resulted in tangible economic concessions, despite the
unprecedented diplomatic furor over a Chinese human-rights
advocate seeking aid from American officials.
* On Thursday, Facebook set the estimated price for its
initial public offering at $28 to $35 a share, according to a
revised prospectus. At the midpoint of the range, the social
networking company is on track to raise $10.6 billion, in a
debut that could value the company at $86 billion.
* One of the nation's largest pension plans, California
State Teachers' Retirement System, filed a lawsuit Thursday
accusing Wal-Mart's leadership of breaching its
fiduciary duty in connection with a bribery scandal at the
retailer's Mexican subsidiary.