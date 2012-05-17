May 17 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hedge funds and other investors taking advantage of JPMorgan Chase's distress have fueled faster deterioration in the underlying credit market positions held by the bank.

* Despite the overwhelming level of interest in its IPO, Facebook is facing fresh concerns over its ability to attract enough advertising revenue. Will the social network reach its advertising potential?

* Without the four wiretapped conversations, prosecutors would have to rely only on circumstantial evidence to prove their case that Rajat K. Gupta, a former Goldman Sachs director, participated in insider trading.

* As with past technological threats, network executives are closing ranks against a Dish Network device that undermines the broadcast business model.