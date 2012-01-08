LONDON, Jan 8 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday: The Sunday Times: PANMURE WOOS RIVAL Panmure Gordon is holding talks to sell itself to rival Cenkos. The combination of the two firms would create a broking group with a market value of 65 million pounds. Talks between the two are at an early stage and the former is thought to be also talking to at least one other potential suitor. CITY JOBS CULL More than 21,000 senior bankers left the City last year after a savage cull of jobs in the Square Mile, a new report has revealed. The cuts equate to about one in seven senior financiers. KOREANS HIJACK AIRBUS CONTRACT Airbus is set to send work that had been earmarked for Britain to South Korea. GKN, the aerospace and car parts manufacturer, had been lined up to make wing components for the revamped A320. However a source said it was now "increasingly likely" the contract would go to state-owned Korean Aerospace Industries. HAYWARD DEAL TIGHTENS GRIP ON KURDISTAN OIL FIELDS Tony Hayward's Genel Energy is expected this week to announce a $70 million deal to buy a 40 percent share of the Chia Surkh block in Kurdistan. The Sunday Telegraph: CITY ANGER OVER NEW PAY RULES City investors are bracing themselves for a bruising battle with the government after the Prime Minister revealed plans to make shareholder remuneration votes mandatory in an attempt to curb excessive executive pay. WIND HELLAS COLLAPSE TRIGGERS LEGAL BATTLE An investigation has been launched into the 3.4 billion euro collapse of Wind Hellas and former shareholders Apax, TPG and Weather Group, as well as its advisers, Morgan Stanley and Ernst & Young. BRUSSELS THREAT TO UK'S CITY NEGOTIATOR Sharon Bowles, the chairman of the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee, fears she could fail to be re-elected to the position on January 23 because of a wave of anti-British sentiment that followed David Cameron's use of a veto last month. ENGINEERING LIFT AS HS2 GETS ALL-CLEAR UK engineering giant Arup is set to receive a boost with the government's expected decision to approve the high speed rail link between London and Birmingham. Independent on Sunday ROTHSCHILD STOKES 1.5 BLN STG COAL STRUGGLE Nat Rothschild has gained the upper hand in his power struggle with the Indonesian Bakrie family, after sidelining their top adviser at Bumi Resources, the 1.5 billion pound-valued coal mining concern that they co-own. Credit Suisse, which is particularly close to the Bakries, has effectively been replaced as one of Bumi's brokers by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Although Credit Suisse remains a broker for now, it is expected to exit Bumi within two to three months. EMI PENSION IN 200 MLN STG TALKS WITH CITI The U.S. bank Citi has started talks with EMI's pension trustees to put cash into the scheme, which could cost it up to 200 million pounds.