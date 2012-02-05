The Sunday Telegraph
XSTRATA CHIEFS AT RISK IN MERGER TALKS
Half of Xstrata's top 10 shareholders are angry that
the company has so far failed to engage with them over a
proposed merger with Glencore and say the chairman and
chief executive will be voted off the board if a significant
premium is not offered from the outset.
The two boards are now discussing a premium of 11-12
percent, depending on currency fluctuations, with Glencore
believed to have lined up a substantial debt facility
underwritten by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.
WEBSTER TO STAND DOWN AS INTERCON HOTELS CHAIRMAN
David Webster is to stand down as chairman of
InterContinental Hotels Group after eight years.
An external search is under way, with former Marks and
Spencer chairman Stuart Rose and former Royal Mail chairman
Allan Leighton under consideration, along with internal
candidate Luke Mayhew, the former managing director of retailer
John Lewis who joined Intercontinental as a non-executive
director last July.
BARCLAYS CEO SET FOR 11 MLN STG PAY PACKAGE
Barclays CEO Bob Diamond will get more than 11
million pounds in pay and bonuses after the bank surpassed
government-set lending targets.
Diamond will be paid a bonus of about 3 million pounds on
top of a salary of 1.35 million pounds and will be given
long-term incentives worth as much as 6.75 million pounds that
will vest in three years.
RECKITT TO CHANGE EARNINGS REPORTS, STRATEGY
Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser will this
week tell investors it is ditching the quarterly reporting of
profits and shifting its emphasis from America and Europe
towards emerging markets, especially China, where very few of
its brands are sold.
The company's habit of presenting detailed quarterly profit
figures will be abandoned, echoing a similar move made by rival
Unilever in 2010.
The Sunday Times
MICK DAVIS TO BECOME GLENCORE/XSTRATA CEO
Xstrata Chief Executive Mick Davis will be handed a
share-based retention bonus of up to 10 million pounds to stay
on as the CEO of the company created by the proposed merger of
Xstrata and Glencore for two years. A deal is expected
to be unveiled on Tuesday.
Xstrata chairman John Bond will lead the board of the
enlarged group, with Glencore chairman Simon Murray to step
aside and take a position on the new board. Ivan Glasenberg, who
will be the enlarged group's largest shareholder, holding about
7 percent of the new group, will become the deputy CEO.
THOMAS COOK HIRES ADVISERS ON INDIAN SELL-OFF
Travel firm Thomas Cook has hired Credit Suisse to
find a buyer for its Indian foreign exchange business. The sale
will be the largest of a series of planned sell-offs by the
company.
SOLSTRA AND FIYAZ TO MAKE PEACOCKS BID
Pakistani textile billionaire Alshair Fiyaz is working with
Danish investment fund Solstra Capital on a rescue bid for
failed retailer Peacocks. They will submit a second-round bid
for the retailer on Monday to its administrator KPMG.
Independent on Sunday
INVESTORS TO FORCE BETTER DEAL FROM XSTRATA-GLENCORE MERGER
Xstrata shareholders will take advantage of a
technicality in the takeover process to seal better terms in
its proposed merger with Glencore.
The offer has been made through a 'scheme of arrangement',
which saves on stamp duty but means that Glencore is precluded
from voting its 34 percent shareholding. That also means 50 out
of the remaining 66 per cent of Xstrata shares will have to vote
in favour of a merger. A growing number of Xstrata shareholders
say that they will vote against the deal unless they are given
more stock in the combined group than has already been proposed.
GAME GROUP SETS DEADLINE FOR OVERSEAS UNIT SALE
Game Group has set a deadline of Friday for
first-round bids to acquire its overseas business.
The computer games retailer has hired advisers at Rothschild
to sell all or part of its international operation.
Mail on Sunday
BAE AND DASSAULT TO WORK ON DRONE PROJECT
Britain and France will sign a deal to develop a high-tech
unmanned aircraft based on the Mantis developed by BAE
Systems. The plane will be designed by BAE and France's
Dassault Aviation.