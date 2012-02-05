The Sunday Telegraph

XSTRATA CHIEFS AT RISK IN MERGER TALKS

Half of Xstrata's top 10 shareholders are angry that the company has so far failed to engage with them over a proposed merger with Glencore and say the chairman and chief executive will be voted off the board if a significant premium is not offered from the outset.

The two boards are now discussing a premium of 11-12 percent, depending on currency fluctuations, with Glencore believed to have lined up a substantial debt facility underwritten by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.

WEBSTER TO STAND DOWN AS INTERCON HOTELS CHAIRMAN

David Webster is to stand down as chairman of InterContinental Hotels Group after eight years.

An external search is under way, with former Marks and Spencer chairman Stuart Rose and former Royal Mail chairman Allan Leighton under consideration, along with internal candidate Luke Mayhew, the former managing director of retailer John Lewis who joined Intercontinental as a non-executive director last July.

BARCLAYS CEO SET FOR 11 MLN STG PAY PACKAGE

Barclays CEO Bob Diamond will get more than 11 million pounds in pay and bonuses after the bank surpassed government-set lending targets.

Diamond will be paid a bonus of about 3 million pounds on top of a salary of 1.35 million pounds and will be given long-term incentives worth as much as 6.75 million pounds that will vest in three years.

RECKITT TO CHANGE EARNINGS REPORTS, STRATEGY

Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser will this week tell investors it is ditching the quarterly reporting of profits and shifting its emphasis from America and Europe towards emerging markets, especially China, where very few of its brands are sold.

The company's habit of presenting detailed quarterly profit figures will be abandoned, echoing a similar move made by rival Unilever in 2010.

The Sunday Times

MICK DAVIS TO BECOME GLENCORE/XSTRATA CEO

Xstrata Chief Executive Mick Davis will be handed a share-based retention bonus of up to 10 million pounds to stay on as the CEO of the company created by the proposed merger of Xstrata and Glencore for two years. A deal is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday.

Xstrata chairman John Bond will lead the board of the enlarged group, with Glencore chairman Simon Murray to step aside and take a position on the new board. Ivan Glasenberg, who will be the enlarged group's largest shareholder, holding about 7 percent of the new group, will become the deputy CEO.

THOMAS COOK HIRES ADVISERS ON INDIAN SELL-OFF

Travel firm Thomas Cook has hired Credit Suisse to find a buyer for its Indian foreign exchange business. The sale will be the largest of a series of planned sell-offs by the company.

SOLSTRA AND FIYAZ TO MAKE PEACOCKS BID

Pakistani textile billionaire Alshair Fiyaz is working with Danish investment fund Solstra Capital on a rescue bid for failed retailer Peacocks. They will submit a second-round bid for the retailer on Monday to its administrator KPMG.

Independent on Sunday

INVESTORS TO FORCE BETTER DEAL FROM XSTRATA-GLENCORE MERGER

Xstrata shareholders will take advantage of a technicality in the takeover process to seal better terms in its proposed merger with Glencore.

The offer has been made through a 'scheme of arrangement', which saves on stamp duty but means that Glencore is precluded from voting its 34 percent shareholding. That also means 50 out of the remaining 66 per cent of Xstrata shares will have to vote in favour of a merger. A growing number of Xstrata shareholders say that they will vote against the deal unless they are given more stock in the combined group than has already been proposed.

GAME GROUP SETS DEADLINE FOR OVERSEAS UNIT SALE

Game Group has set a deadline of Friday for first-round bids to acquire its overseas business.

The computer games retailer has hired advisers at Rothschild to sell all or part of its international operation.

Mail on Sunday

BAE AND DASSAULT TO WORK ON DRONE PROJECT

Britain and France will sign a deal to develop a high-tech unmanned aircraft based on the Mantis developed by BAE Systems. The plane will be designed by BAE and France's Dassault Aviation.