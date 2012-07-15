LONDON, July 15 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
THE SUNDAY TIMES:
BUYOUT KINGS TO POUNCE ON DIRECT LINE
Two private equity consortia are secretly planning to bid
for Direct Line, the insurer owned by Royal Bank of Scotland
in a move that would scupper a planned float.
Blackstone and Bain Capital are assembling a
pre-emptive bid that would derail the flotation. Another group,
comprising Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Apax and BC Partners, is
putting together a rival offer. City sources say the private
equity groups are planning to pounce at the end of the month.
VODAFONE IN LINE FOR GIANT U.S. WINDFALL
Vodafone is poised to secure a $4.5 billion windfall
from its American venture. The payout is likely to be approved
this week at a board meeting of Verizon Wireless, the British
company's mobile phone joint venture in the U.S.
BHP QUITS GUINEA
The world's largest mining company BHP Billiton has
decided to pull out of Guinea, putting its Mount Nimba iron ore
project up for sale.
VIRGIN MAY BE SACRIFICED IN EMI BID
Universal Music could offer to sell Virgin Records in a bid
to secure its contentious 1.2 billion pound takeover of EMI.
OIL GIANT'S KURDISH DEAL DEFIES IRAQ
Chevron is to become the latest oil giant to thumb
its nose at Baghdad and buy into Kurdistan, the semi-autonomous
region of Iraq locked in a protracted battle with the central
government over oil rights.
The American firm is in talks to buy the rights to two
exploration zones from Reliance Industries in deal
thought to be worth at least $200 million.
JP MORGAN BOSS TO GIVE BACK BONUS
The boss of JP Morgan Jamie Dimon may have to give
back some of his lavish bonuses from the last two years
following the multi-billion-dollar trading losses at the bank's
London office.
THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH:
G4S BOSS 'COULD QUIT' OVER OLYMPICS FIASCO
The Chief Executive of G4S Nick Buckles has admitted
he is considering his future as head of the company and will not
take a bonus after failing to provide enough security guards for
the London Olympics.
CITI CHIEF REJECTS BRITAIN BANK REFORMS
Vikram Pandit, Chief Executive of Citigroup, has
rejected the UK's planned regulations for separating the
operations of large banks. The chief also promised it would seek
regulatory permission by the end of the year to make a
substantial return of capital to shareholders.
NUCLEAR SALE SET TO NET BILLIONS FOR UK
The government is holding a "beauty parade" for bankers to
advise it over a potential sale of the UK's stake in nuclear
power giant Ureco, worth as much as 3 billion pounds.
THE INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY:
EU INSURANCE DIRECTIVE ON KNIFE-EDGE
A European directive called Solvency II is 50-50 to hit its
2014 implementation deadline following stalled negotiations in
Brussels last week.
BSKYB GIVES BROKER MERRILL LYNCH THE BOOT
BSkyB, the FTSE 100 satellite television broadcaster, has
axed Bank of America Merrill Lynch as its key adviser in the
latest blow to the bank's broking division.