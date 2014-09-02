Thomson Reuters reports higher first-quarter revenue
April 28 Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday reported higher first-quarter revenue and reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook.
Sept 2 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said it would buy Prestige Cruises International Inc in a $3.03 billion deal, including debt.
Prestige owns upper-premium cruise operator Oceania Cruises and luxury cruise operator Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
The cash-and-stock deal will immediately add to earnings, and result in $25 million in initial savings, Norwegian Cruise said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BERLIN, April 28 German airlines will scrap by June 1 a rule that two people must be in the cockpit of a plane at all times, introduced after the Germanwings crash of March 2015, the BDL airline association said on Friday.