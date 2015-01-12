SIG sees fall in debt in second half of 2017
May 11 Construction materials supplier SIG , which named a new CEO in March to lead its turnaround efforts, on Thursday said it expects debt to decline in the second half of 2017.
(Corrects headline and story to remove reference to Apollo Global Management LLC)
Jan 12 Prestige Cruises International Inc filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its plan for an initial public offering. (1.usa.gov/14QjugY)
The cruise company filed to go public in January last year, with a nominal fundraising target of $250 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
May 11 Construction materials supplier SIG , which named a new CEO in March to lead its turnaround efforts, on Thursday said it expects debt to decline in the second half of 2017.
BEIJING, May 11 Chinese auto sales fell in April by the steepest in almost two years, the automakers' association said on Thursday, as a tax increase on small-engine cars from the beginning of the year discouraged buyers.