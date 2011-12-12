HONG KONG Dec 12 U.S. private equity firm
First Atlantic Capital has put engineering company Prestolite
Electric Inc up for sale, which could fetch about
$400 million, four sources told Reuters.
The sources said New York-based First Atlantic had hired
Goldman Sachs Group Inc as a sellside adviser, and
first-round bids were due in about three weeks. The auction
could attract bids from private equity firms.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. First Atlantic and
Prestolite could not immediately be reached for comment. The
sources declined to be identified because the discussions were
private.
Prestolite, which makes alternators and starter motors for
buses and trucks, has operations in Argentina, Britain and the
United States, but has seen its strongest sales growth in China,
two of the sources said.