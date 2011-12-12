* Mid-cap U.S. fund First Atlantic hires Goldman to advise
on Prestolite sale-sources
* Sale expected to attract private equity interest -sources
* Engineering firm Prestolite sees strongest sales growth in
China-sources
By Stephen Aldred and Prakash Chakravarti
HONG KONG, Dec 12 U.S. private equity firm
First Atlantic Capital has put engineering company Prestolite
Electric Inc up for sale, which could fetch about
$400 million, four sources told Reuters.
The sources said New York-based First Atlantic had hired
Goldman Sachs Group Inc as an adviser, and first-round
bids were due in about three weeks. The auction could attract
bids from private equity firms.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. First Atlantic and
Prestolite could not immediately be reached for comment. The
sources declined to be identified because the discussions were
private.
Prestolite, which makes alternators and starter motors for
buses and trucks, has operations in Argentina, Britain and the
United States, but has seen its strongest sales growth in China,
two of the sources said.
Wholly owned China subsidiary Prestolite Electric Beijing
Limited (PEBL) had gross sales of over 740 million yuan in 2009,
with about 10 percent of that from export sales, according to
its web site.
PEBL has annual production of 1 million alternators and
500,000 starter motors.
Mid markets buyout specialist First Atlantic acquired
Prestolite in 2004, according to the private equity firm's web
site.
With its focus on heavy engineering sectors, global
production and distribution, and strong Asia growth, two of the
sources compared Prestolite to Hyva, a Dutch pump maker that
U.K. private equity firm 3i Group Plc sold to Unitas
Capital and NWS Holdings this year for 525 million euros ($730
million).
That buyout was financed entirely through a high yield bond,
the first deal of its kind for Asia. For a related DEALTALK, see
