HONG KONG Feb 1 Private equity funds Bain
Capital and Unitas Capital are among the suitors to submit
second round bids to buy Prestolite Electric Inc from First
Atlantic, two sources told Reuters, in a deal worth about $400
million.
New York-based First Atlantic had hired Goldman Sachs
to advise on the sale of Prestolite, which makes
alternators and starter motors for buses and trucks.
Goldman has not set an exact deadline for final bids and is
working with a small group of bidders, the sources said.
Bain, Unitas and Goldman Sachs declined comment. The sources
were not authorised to speak to the media.
First Atlantic did not respond to an email seeking comment.