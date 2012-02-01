* No dates set for final bids - sources
* Prestolite makes about 70 pct of EBITDA in China - source
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Feb 1 Private equity funds Bain
Capital and Unitas Capital are among the suitors to submit
second round bids to buy Prestolite Electric Inc from First
Atlantic, two sources told Reuters, in a deal worth about $400
million.
New York-based First Atlantic had hired Goldman Sachs
to advise on the sale of Prestolite, which makes
alternators and starter motors for buses and trucks.
Goldman has not set an exact deadline for final bids and is
working with a small group of bidders, the sources said.
According to one source, Prestolite makes about 70 percent
of its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) from its China subsidiary Prestolite Electric
Beijing Ltd (PEBL). PEBL produces about 1 million alternators
and 500,000 starter motors.
Mid-markets buyout specialist First Atlantic acquired
Prestolite in 2004, according to the private equity firm's
website.
With its focus on heavy engineering sectors, global
production and distribution, and strong Asia growth, two of the
sources compared Prestolite to Hyva, a Dutch pump maker that UK
private equity firm 3i Group Plc sold to Unitas Capital
and NWS Holdings last year for 525 million euros ($730 million).
That buyout was financed entirely through a high yield bond,
the first deal of its kind for Asia.
For a related DEALTALK, see
Bain, Unitas and Goldman Sachs declined comment. The sources
were not authorised to speak to the media.
First Atlantic did not respond to an email seeking comment.