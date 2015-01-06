BRIEF-New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering
Jan 6 Shanghai Pret Composites Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to acquire U.S. firm WPR and its unit DC Foam for $70.45 million
* Says trading in its shares to remain suspended
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1FfJvXM; bit.ly/1IkkVkB
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Suspected oil thieves killed at least four soldiers in two separate incidents in the central Mexican state of Puebla, the army said on Thursday, as emboldened organized crime moves deeper into the lucrative trade.