Sept 26 Pretium AG : * Says H1 net rental income increased compared to the same period by 6 pct to 2.06 million Swiss francs (H1 2013: 1.95 million Swiss francs) * Says H1 profit of 0.66 million Swiss francs (H1 2013: 0.68 million Swiss francs) * Says H1 EBIT at 1.00 million Swiss francs (H1 2013: 1.01 million Swiss francs)