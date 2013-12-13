BRIEF-Chevron has opportunities to drive down "everyday operating costs" - exec
* Chevron Vice Chairman Michael Worth says firm has opportunities to drive down "everyday operating costs"
NEW YORK Dec 13 Pretium Resources Inc : * U.S.-listed shares up 24.6 percent to $6.95 in premarket
* Chevron Vice Chairman Michael Worth says firm has opportunities to drive down "everyday operating costs"
SINGAPORE, April 4 Asian shares inched lower on Tuesday as caution reigned ahead of a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
MELBOURNE, April 4 London copper was little changed at one-week lows on Tuesday as Chinese markets were out on holiday for a second day, draining the market of liquidity and direction.