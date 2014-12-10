BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $50 mln
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for ipo of up to $50 million - sec filing
Dec 10 Pretoria Portland Cement Ltd
* Shareholders of PPC are hereby advised that board of directors of PPC has received a conditional, non-binding proposal from Afrisam Group (pty) Ltd ("Afrisam") that proposes, inter alia, a merger between Afrisam and company (" indicative proposal")
* Is considering indicative proposal and will make a further announcement in due course
* Indicative proposal, if implemented, may have a material impact on price of company's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for ipo of up to $50 million - sec filing
WASHINGTON, April 28 General Electric Co has been awarded a $670.7 million logistics contract for repair and support of F/A-18 and EA-18 aircraft engines, the Pentagon said on Friday.