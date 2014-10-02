Oct 2 Response To Press Speculation :

* Notes recent press speculation around a potential offer for company

* Confirms that it has received preliminary proposals from Advent International Plc and TPG Capital LLP in relation to a possible offer for company

* Indications are that any offer is unlikely to be at a premium to share price at close of business on Oct 1 of 135 pence per ordinary share