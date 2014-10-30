Oct 30 Prezzo Plc :

* Board has sought consent of takeover panel for an extension to deadline in order to further explore each of proposals

* Extension in regards to preliminary proposals in relation to possible offers for company from Advent International Plc and TPG Capital

* Both Advent and TPG have had access to information which has been made available by company

* Extension to the deadline such that each of Advent and TPG must now, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: