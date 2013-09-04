BRIEF-LeEco says merger agreement to acquire Vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
Sept 4 Prezzo PLC : * H1 revenue up 17% to £79.7 million * Adjusted pre-tax profit 12% higher at £8.5 million * Confident of delivering a satisfactory outcome for the year as a whole * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* invigor signs three-year contract extension with Moët Hennessy Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: