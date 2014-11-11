LONDON Nov 11 US private equity firm TPG's
takeover of British restaurant chain Prezzo will be
backed with 155 million pounds (246.00 million US dollar) of
leveraged loans, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Barclays and Jefferies arranged the all-senior loan
financing which will be shown to investors at a bank meeting
this week and subsequently sold in a syndication process, the
banking sources said.
TPG agreed the buyout after beating competition from rival
buyout firm Advent. TPG's offer of 126.5 pence per share values
Prezzo at approximately 304 million pounds, nearly 10 times its
full-year earnings from 2013
The loan will be split between a 130 million pound term loan
and a 25 million pound revolving credit, the banking sources
said. Pricing is yet to be determined but one of the sources
added the term loan could be guided to pay around 475 basis
points over Libor.
The financing totals around 3.8 times Prezzo's approximate
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation
(EBITDA) of 34 million pounds, the bankers added.
Prezzo is controlled by the Kaye family with a 58 percent
stake. The Kayes also founded the Ask and Zizzi chains, sold to
Gondola in 2004. Cinven-backed Gondola recently sold its Pizza
Express brand to China's Hony Capital for 900 million pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6301 British pound)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)