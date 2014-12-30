Dec 30 Premia Foods AS :

* Executes overdraft facility agreement with SEB for credit limit of 5 million euros ($6.1 million)

* Final repayment term of SEB facility is April 30, 2016 and interest rate is 3 months EURIBOR + 1.7 pct

* Execution of overdraft facility agreement with SEB serves purpose of restructuring of its capital structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)