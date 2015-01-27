UPDATE 1-S.Korea orders vehicle recalls for Hyundai, Kia after whistleblower report
* Safety regulator also calls for probe into alleged cover-up of defects
Jan 27 PRFoods AS :
* Says Katre Kovask, chairman of management board, submitted his resignation as of Feb. 1
* Says chairman of its supervisory board Indrek Kasela will resign from supervisory board to take over day to day management of company as new chairman of management board
* Says Lauri Kustaa Aima will take position of chairman of supervisory board as from Feb. 2 Source text: bit.ly/1CtVuNF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit attributable 3.96 billion baht versus 3.76 billion baht