Jan 27 PRFoods AS :

* Says Katre Kovask, chairman of management board, submitted his resignation as of Feb. 1

* Says chairman of its supervisory board Indrek Kasela will resign from supervisory board to take over day to day management of company as new chairman of management board

* Says Lauri Kustaa Aima will take position of chairman of supervisory board as from Feb. 2