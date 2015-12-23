FRANKFURT Dec 23 Germany's antitrust regulator
has ordered that online travel agent Booking.com must scrap a
practice that forbids hotels from offering rooms at lower prices
on their own websites.
So-called parity clauses in contracts between online booking
sites and hotels are common in the industry and have led to
complaints by rivals and scrutiny by regulators across Europe.
The practice allows online travel agents such as
Booking.com, part of U.S.-based Priceline Group, to
claim that they always offer the cheapest online rates
available.
Germany's Federal Cartel Office said the clause violates
fair competition rules.
In a concession to regulators, Booking.com eased its policy
in December 2014, allowing hotels to offer lower prices on rival
portals but not on their own websites. The cartel office said
that this was still illegal.
"These so-called narrow best-price clauses still limit
competition between existing portals as well as competition
between the hotels," Andreas Mundt, the cartel office's
president, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The incentive for a hotel to reduce its prices on a hotel
portal is very low when it has to charge higher prices on its
own website at the same time," Mundt added.
Booking.com will have to scrap the clauses by Jan. 31, the
watchdog said.
The regulator said that its investigation into similar
practises at rival Expedia was ongoing. A German court
also backed a competition authority's decision that such clauses
at HRS were illegal.
Booking.com said it would appeal the decision and will
change its policies in Germany until a final ruling has been
made.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by Louise Heavens)