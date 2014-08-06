Aug 6 Travel website owner Priceline Group Inc
will invest $500 million in Chinese online travel
company Ctrip.com International Ltd to broaden options
for both companies in China.
Shares of Ctrip rose about 8.6 percent in after-market
trading to $65.65 while that of Priceline's were little changed.
The investment will be made through a convertible bond and
Priceline has acquired the right to acquire Ctrip shares in the
open market over the next 12 months, the companies said in a
statement.
Priceline, which would hold about 10 percent stake of Ctrip
through the combination of shares and convertible bonds, would
also get the right to appoint an observer to the Ctrip board.
The investment comes less than two months after Priceline
bought restaurant reservation website operator OpenTable Inc
for $2.6 billion to broaden its services outside the
increasingly competitive online travel industry.
The investment would help Ctrip customers to reach
Priceline's portfolio, which exceeds 500,000 accommodations
outside of the Greater China Region. Priceline customers will be
able to reach Ctrip's more than 100,000 accommodations in the
Greater China Region.
Priceline shares closed at $1,280.57 while Ctrip shares
closed at $60.45 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)