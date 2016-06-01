PARIS, June 1 French tax authorities are seeking
356 million euros ($397.37 million) in unpaid taxes from
Booking.com, a unit of Priceline Group, according to a
filing by the parent company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
"In December 2015, the French tax authorities issued
Booking.com assessments for approximately 356 million euros, the
majority of which would represent penalties and interest,"
Priceline Group said in a filing dated May 4 and seen by Reuters
on Wednesday.
"The company believes that Booking.com has been, and
continues to be, in compliance with French tax law, and the
company intends to contest the assessments," it added.
($1 = 0.8959 euros)
