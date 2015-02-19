(Adds company and analyst comment, details from earnings call)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Feb 19 Priceline Group Inc reported
quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations on Thursday
but forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates due largely
to foreign exchange volatility.
Priceline, the world's largest online travel services
company by bookings, said fourth-quarter profit rose nearly 20
percent from the year-earlier period to about $452 million. It
earned $10.85 per non-GAAP diluted share, while analysts, on
average, estimated non-GAAP earnings per share of $10.10.
Revenue totaled $1.84 billion versus $1.54 billion a year
ago. Analysts were looking for $1.8 billion in the latest
quarter
The company also said its board authorized a share buyback
of up to $3 billion.
While Priceline narrowly topped rival Expedia Inc
for gross bookings last quarter, its lower-than-expected
first-quarter forecasts reflected weakening results due to a
stronger U.S. dollar, just as U.S. domestic competition heats up
following Expedia's acquisition of Travelocity in January and
the planned purchase of Orbitz Worldwide Inc, announced
earlier this month.
Priceline said it expects revenue to increase between 4
percent and 11 percent in the first quarter, or up to $1.82
billion. Analysts had estimated $1.86 billion.
"The guidance was a little disappointing," said S&P Capital
IQ analyst Tuna Amobi. "With Expedia buying Travelocity, I think
the domestic competition can only intensify.
(However)international can continue to do the heavy lifting for
them."
During Priceline's quarterly earnings call, Chief Executive
Officer Darren Huston said the company did not view Expedia's
acquisition spree as a negative because the deal "consolidates
and clarifies competition."
"We just have a different philosophy for growing in the long
term," he added. Priceline prefers to buy companies that
complement its business rather than acquire additional travel
booking sites such as Orbitz, he said.
Amobi said online travel companies will continue to make
acquisitions, and noted the speculation that TripAdvisor Inc
could be a strategic buy for Priceline. But Amobi said
that TripAdvisor's two classes of stock and its ties to Expedia,
its former owner, could complicate a deal.
Priceline said it was focused on growth in the vacation
rental business despite increasing competition.
Meanwhile, foreign exchange volatility will affect its
operating results, even with currency hedges in place.
"Although the stronger (U.S.) dollar has a significant
negative impact on our growth expressed in dollars, the
fundamental performance of our business is still evident," Chief
Financial Officer Daniel Finnegan said during the call. He
pointed to gross travel bookings projected to increase between 2
and 9 percent in the first quarter.
Shares rose 8.1 percent to $1,213.77 in morning trading.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)