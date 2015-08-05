(Corrects bookings rise to almost 11 percent in third
paragraph)
Aug 5 Priceline Group Inc reported
second-quarter profit above analysts' estimates on Wednesday,
although weakness in foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar
continued to weigh down results as well as its third-quarter
outlook in dollar terms.
Priceline, the world's second largest online travel services
company by bookings after Expedia Inc, said net income
fell 10.3 percent to $517 million from a year earlier. On an
adjusted basis, it earned $653 million, or $12.45 per diluted
share in the quarter. Analysts estimated, on average, it would
earn $625 million, or $11.98 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Bookings through the company, which operates its namesake
website as well as Booking.com, OpenTable, Kayak and others,
rose almost 11 percent to $14.96 billion in the quarter. Hotel
room and rental car bookings experienced "accelerating growth"
for the second quarter in a row, it said.
"We believe we are well set up to deliver the largest
quarter in our company's history," Chief Executive Officer
Darren Huston said of the third quarter.
Priceline expects third-quarter bookings to fall as much as
1 percent or increase as much as 6 percent compared with the
prior year, assuming exchange rates of $1.09 per euro and $1.56
per British pound. Adjusting rates to year-earlier exchange
levels, it expects bookings to grow between 13 percent and 20
percent in dollar terms.
The company also forecast adjusted earnings between $22.95
and $24.45 per share in the quarter, compared with $22.16 a year
earlier.
Priceline shares rose nearly 9 percent to $1,396 in
premarket trading.
"Priceline.come continues to be a tale of two cities, with
strong retail performance offset by a shrinking but still large
name-your-own-price business," Huston said on an investor call,
noting that its feature allowing customers to suggest a price
they would pay has hurt its business.
"OpenTable continued to produce double-digit domestic diner
growth," he said of the service, acquired by Priceline last year
that allows customers to make restaurant reservations online.
"It's on track to begin launching new international markets
later this year."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)