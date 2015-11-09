* Forecasts fall Q4 U.S. gross travel bookings
* Reports better-than-expected Q3 profit, revenue
* Priceline down 6 pct premarket, Expedia down 1.7 pct
(Adds details, updates shares)
By Arunima Banerjee
Nov 9 Online travel agency Priceline Group Inc
forecast fourth-quarter profit below estimates, hurt by
a strong dollar, and said it expects a decline in gross travel
bookings in the United States.
Priceline, which operates websites such as Booking.com,
Priceline.com and Kayak.com, gets about 90 percent of its
bookings from outside the United States.
The company's shares fell 6.2 percent to $1359.99 in
premarket trading on Monday. Rival Expedia Inc's shares
were down 1.74 percent at $131.
Priceline, Expedia and other travel companies have been
facing increased pressure in its hotel bookings business from
the rise of apartment-sharing startups such as Airbnb, which is
expected to double its bookings this year.
Analysts have warned that competition with Airbnb could
become fierce by 2018 and could transform the travel market by
adding new capacity that competes directly with hotel operators.
Expedia, the world's second largest online travel services
company by bookings, last week agreed to buy vacation rental
site HomeAway Inc for about $3.9 billion.
Expedia's move could ramp up competition with Airbnb, and
bolster it's position in the apartment sharing market, which
might be the next frontier for leisure travel.
Priceline said on Monday it expect fourth-quarter adjusted
earnings of $11.10 to $11.90 per share. Analysts on average were
expecting $12.42, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects U.S. gross travel bookings to
decrease by 5-10 percent in the quarter.
Priceline also reported a 12.7 percent rise in third-quarter
profit on higher hotel and rental car bookings.
Net profit applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.20
billion, or $23.41 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30
from $1.06 billion, or $20.03 per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1iNBzms)
Excluding items, it earned $25.35 per share.
Revenue rose 9.4 percent to $3.10 billion.
Analysts has expected Priceline to earn $24.23 per share, on
revenue $3.05 billion.
Up to Friday's close, the company's stock had risen 27.2
percent this year, compared with an 8.6 percent increase in the
Dow Jones U.S. Travel & Leisure index.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Savio D'Souza)