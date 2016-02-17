UPDATE 2-Second US buyout firm bids for Australia's Fairfax Media
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
Feb 17 Travel websites operator Priceline Group Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher hotel and rental car bookings.
The operator of Booking.com, Priceline.com and Kayak.com said on Wednesday that net income applicable to common stockholders rose to $504.3 million, or $10 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $451.8 million, or $8.56 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1Q16BFh)
Revenue rose 8.7 percent to $2.00 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Priceline earned $12.63 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $11.80, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
NEW YORK, May 17 The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV over excess diesel emissions as early as this week if no agreement is reached with the Italian-American automaker, two sources briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.