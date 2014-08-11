GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
Aug 11 Online travel agency Priceline Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as hotel and airline bookings rose.
The owner of travel websites Priceline.com, Booking.com and Kayak.com said net profit available to common shareholders rose to $576.5 million, or $10.89 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $437.3 million, or $8.39 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1q4NVUe)
Excluding items, Priceline earned $12.51 per share.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $2.l2 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SYDNEY, April 20 Global retail juggernaut Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to offer its retail shopfront service in Australia, confirming rumours which have circulated for years about its plans to expand into the world's 12th-largest economy.