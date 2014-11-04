Nov 4 Online travel agency Priceline Group Inc
reported a nearly 28 percent rise in quarterly profit
as increased summer travel boosted hotel and airline bookings.
The owner of travel websites Priceline.com, Booking.com and
Kayak.com said net profit available to common shareholders rose
to $1.06 billion, or $20.03 per share, in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30 from $833 million, or $15.72 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Priceline earned $22.16 per share.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $2.84 billion.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)