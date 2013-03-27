By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, March 27
NEW YORK, March 27 Priceline.com does
not have a fiduciary duty to tell customers that it often
pockets a profit from bookings through its "Name Your Own Price"
service, a New York federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.
Plaintiffs Lee Johnson and Joey Marie Kelly accused
Priceline of breaching contract and fiduciary duties to
customers by not telling them that their bid for a hotel room
generally exceeds the amount that Priceline compensates the
hotel vendor.
In its ruling on Wednesday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals said Priceline's actions are merely akin to a "middleman
rifling through its inventory of discounted hotel rooms until it
locates an item for which the customer has stated a willingness
to pay a specified price."
Priceline is contractually obligated to provide the desired
accommodations at the stated sum, wrote Circuit Judge Reena
Raggi in a unanimous three-judge panel opinion. But once the bid
has been submitted, the customer retains no authority over how
the reservation is procured, Raggi wrote. "Thus, neither the bid
nor its acceptance gives rise to a fiduciary duty of
disclosure."
Johnson and Kelly, both residents of Illinois, used the
service to book reservations at the Omni Hotel in Richmond,
Virginia, and the Sheraton Hotel in Boston, respectively.
Priceline represented itself "as a travel agent with the
client's best interests in mind," they said in a proposed class-
action lawsuit in federal court in Connecticut in 2011.
"In one notable commercial (actor William) Shatner, on
behalf of a customer, uses his seductive powers to convince a
hotel reservationist to lower the room price on a four-star
hotel room in Chicago from $200 to $99," they said in an amended
complaint.
Judge Raggi dispensed with that argument.
"Nothing in the advertisements implies that customers retain
control over this negotiation process," Raggi wrote.
They sought compensatory and punitive damages, among other
relief from Priceline, which is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.
The appeals court decision affirms a decision last year by
Janet Bond Arterton, a U.S. District judge with the District
of Connecticut. Arterton dismissed the lawsuit in part because
the "allegations demonstrate nothing more than a transaction in
which Priceline sold to them what they asked for, and what was
advertised."
An Attorney for Johnson and Kelly was not immediately
available to comment.
The case is Lee E. Johnson, Joey Marie Kelly v.
Priceline.com Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.
12-1744.