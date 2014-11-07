BRIEF-Infomark issues 3rd series convertible bonds worth 10 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 3rd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 10 billion won
STOCKHOLM Nov 7 Pricer AB
* Q3 orders 166 MSEK (113)
* Q3 sales 158.3 MSEK (151.6)
* Q3 operating result 15.2 MSEK (6.9)
* Operating profit excludes non-recurring costs in the amount of SEK 4.1 million for Q3 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd