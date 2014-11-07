STOCKHOLM Nov 7 Pricer AB

* Q3 orders 166 MSEK (113)

* Q3 sales 158.3 MSEK (151.6)

* Q3 operating result 15.2 MSEK (6.9)

* Operating profit excludes non-recurring costs in the amount of SEK 4.1 million for Q3 2014