By Dena Aubin
| NEW YORK, July 28
NEW YORK, July 28 A U.S. Department of Justice
internal watchdog has referred auditing firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers to a professional ethics panel
over what it called "extensive deficiencies" in an audit of
federal grant compliance by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
In a report released on Tuesday, the Office of the Inspector
General said it found multiple omissions in PwC's work on the
mentoring organization Big Brothers, which received over $23
million in Department of Justice grants between 2009 and 2011.
The report is a black eye for the U.S. arm of PwC, the
world's second-largest audit firm by revenue. PwC and the other
Big Four audit firms - Deloitte, Ernst & Young
and KPMG - audit the books of the largest
companies across the globe, as well as numerous government
contractors.
"When an auditor does not follow standards or provisions
required in federal audits, that failure constitutes an act
discreditable to the profession," the report said.
The inspector general said it questioned $19.5 million in
funding that Big Brothers received and recommended that $3.8
million in funds not yet disbursed be put to better use.
After problems were pointed out to PwC by the inspector
general, the audit firm pulled its audit report on Big Brothers
and issued a revised one in January this year, the inspector
general's office said.
PwC spokeswoman Caroline Nolan said in a statement that the
audit firm was pleased that the inspector general accepted the
revised audit report.
Representatives for Big Brothers were not immediately
available for comment.
Recipients of federal grants are typically required to be
audited annually by an independent audit firm to ensure they
comply with federal regulations.
The inspector general said PwC's first audit report,
covering fiscal year 2011, found that Big Brothers complied "in
all material respects" with grant requirements.
In its own audit report published in 2013, however, the
inspector general said it found that Big Brothers did not
properly safeguard grant funds and was "in material
non-compliance" with the majority of grant requirements that it
tested.
The inspector general said it reported its findings on PwC
to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants'
professional ethics division.
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)