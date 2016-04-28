April 28 A lawsuit accusing
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP of violating U.S.
discrimination law by hiring a "stunningly low" number of people
over the age of 40 to maintain a youthful culture has been filed
in San Francisco.
The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in federal court, said the
London-based accounting company does virtually all of its
recruiting for entry-level jobs on college campuses to stock its
workforce with millenials. Federal law bars employers from
discriminating against workers and job applicants who are 40 and
older.
The lawsuit was brought by Steve Rabin, 53, a certified
public accountant who said he was turned down for an accounting
job at PwC because the company uses recruiting programs that
weed out older applicants.
"PwC's culture and practice has distributed the benefits of
its enormous success unequally - systematically favoring younger
applicants at the expense of their older counterparts," the
lawsuit said.
The company did not immediately return a request for comment
on Thursday.
Rabin is backed by the group AARP, which often gets involved
in age bias cases. William Rivera, the group's senior vice
president for litigation, said in a statement that "there is no
justification for hiring based on unfounded age stereotypes."
Rabin is seeking to represent a class of PwC job applicants
that could include thousands of people. The company has more
than 46,000 U.S. employees, according to its website.
The average age of a PwC worker in 2011 was 27, according to
a report the company released that year, and two-thirds of its
workers were in their 20s or early 30s.
The median age of U.S. accountants and auditors is 43,
according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The number of age discrimination lawsuits filed spiked
during the recession when many companies laid off workers who
claimed they were targeted because of their age, and has fallen
in the last few years. The issue has been a particular concern
for tech companies.
Facebook Inc in 2013 agreed to settle claims by a
California state agency that it violated the law by posting job
ads seeking recent college graduates. Lawsuits making similar
claims are pending against Google Inc and Twitter Inc
.
IBM lost a bid in November to dismiss a proposed
class action lawsuit claiming it lied about needing to downsize
so it could replace older workers with recent graduates.
The case is Rabin v. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of California, No.
3:16-cv-02276.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi)