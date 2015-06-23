June 23 Professional services provider PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP appointed Jim Chaparro as a managing director of its public sector practice.

Chaparro was previously executive vice president for strategy at Strategic Enterprise Solutions.

He has also served as assistant director for intelligence at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Homeland Security Investigations.

Chaparro will be based in PwC's McLean, Virginia office.