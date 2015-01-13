(Corrects to fix typo)

Jan 13 Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has appointed Lachlan Roos UK hedge fund leader.

Roos will take over from Rob Mellor, who is stepping down after leading the hedge fund practice for five years, PwC said in a statement.

Roos is a partner in the firm's financial services tax division and he has been with PwC since 2005. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)